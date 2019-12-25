Janhvi Kapoor on facing competition from Sara Ali Khan: I get motivated when I see her

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old in the industry, having made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak (2018), but Janhvi has managed to win millions of hearts post her debut film. As we speak, Janhvi Kapoor has signed a couple of films such as RoohiAfza, Dostana 2, Takht and Kargil Girl, and fans are supremely excited to watch Janhvi in a variety of roles.

Along with Janhvi, ’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan also made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018), and now as we speak, a lot of younger actresses such as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, among others, have made their Bollywood debut, and when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about facing competiton from them, the Dhadak actress said that all of them have made a place in the industry as she said, “I think that we will all make our place in this industry.”

Furthermore, when Janhvi was asked about facing competition from Sara Ali Khan, since the two made their Bollywood debut in the same year, Janhvi said that, “Things panned out well for her with the decisions she made and for me with the decisions she made and the decisions I made so..I get motivated when I see her. There is so much to learn from her, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.” As we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Lakshay and soon, she will start prepping up for ’s period drama- Takht wherein Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Credits :No Filter Neha

Read More