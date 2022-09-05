Janhvi Kapoor to feature in Homi Adajania’s next? Here is what actress has to say; PIC

Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, which was a commercial success. She went on to receive a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing the titular aviator in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Though she has appeared only in a few films, but she manages to keep her fans updated about what is happening in her life on a constant basis. Recently, filmmaker Homi Adajania has expressed his desire to work with Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and here is how she responded.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story

Filmmaker Homi Adajania made his directorial debut with Being Cyrus (2006), an English-language psychological drama. He followed this with the commercially successful Hindi-language romantic comedy Cocktail (2012). After this Adajania directed the satire Finding Fanny.

Notably, he has expressed his desire to work with Janhvi Kapoor. In an Instagram story today, Adajania wrote, ‘Chal dude let’s do some work together at some point’, as he shared an adorable photo featuring himself with the actress. To this, Janhvi replied, ‘Here’s hoping for that point to come ASAP’ and attached a fingers-crossed emoji along with it.

Homi Adajania's Work Front

Work wise, Adajania’s last project Angrezi Medium, starred Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal which was released on March 12, 2020. Since then, he has done no films.

Janhvi Kapoor's Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of Helen. Kapoor also has committed to the sports film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Also, the Dhadak actress was recently spotted outside a prominent and renowned film production company, Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai. While stepping outside the premises of the office, she waved at the paparazzi with grace and boarded her car.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor spotted in black sports bra with blue jeans outside Maddock Films office; PHOTOS