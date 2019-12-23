Janhvi Kapoor is feeling the holiday hangover as she shares pretty photos from her Varanasi trip

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for the second schedule of Dostana 2. The diva took to Instagram to share throwback photos from her Varanasi trip as she was missing her time with her best friend. Check it out.

Every time one goes on a vacation, it becomes difficult to recover from the hangover of the same when one is back to work. Speaking of this, recently, Janhvi Kapoor took a trip to Varanasi with her best friend, Tanisha Santoshi and Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. As the trio went about exploring the holy city on the ghats of river Ganga, Janhvi kept sharing updates of the same on social media. Now, that Janhvi is back in Mumbai and is busy with the shooting of Dostana 2, it seems she can’t help but feel a holiday hangover.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share 2 photos from her Varanasi trip with her BFF and expressed she was missing them. In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen sitting on a boat as she takes a ride on the tides of river Ganga. The gorgeous star can be seen smiling the widest as she enjoys the cool breeze on the boat ride. Clad in a white and yellow cotton suit, Janhvi painted a pretty picture and left fands swooning of her flawless skin.

In another picture, we can see Janhvi posing with her best friend Tanisha and Sharan Sharma. Janhvi captioned the photos as “Missing,” with a sad emoticon. Clearly, the Dostana 2 actress isn’t over her holiday mood and wants to spend more time off the set. Meanwhile, recently, Janhvi, Kartik Aaryan and Laskhya kicked off the shooting of Dostana 2. Often, Janhvi and Kartik share photos from the sets of the sequel which gives us an insight about the same. Fans of the Janhvi and Kartik are excited to see them together on the big screen. Dostana 2 is directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by . It is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

