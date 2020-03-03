Janhvi Kapoor on feeling the pressure, nepotism: I know people out there who would kill for this opportunity

Janhvi Kapoor gets talking about if she feels the pressure of being where she is, and a little more about nepotism.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter in a film, a remake of Marathi film Sairat called Dhadak. The duo's pair was praised by fans, however, both of them were away from the screens for a long time post the release. And well, during their film release, a lot of questions about nepotism had come in, and in fact, even today, they continue to be a topic of conversation every other day, and Janhvi got talking about it once again.

The actress first talked about the kind of pressure she has to deal with and correctly said, how she cannot let that bog her down since she knows there are so many people out there, who would kill of the opportunity she has got. Also talking about nepotism, the actress went on to say how she does understand the feelings of all these people out there, and how they might feel cheated a little bit, however, she also added how that won't go away until she proves herself.

On the work front, Janhvi sure has a lot on her plate and the fans will get sufficient doses of hers with the line up she has. The actress will be next seen in Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and has been working on Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. The actress will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic as well as Karan Johar's Takht.

Credits :Grazia

