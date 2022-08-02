Janhvi Kapoor feels it'll be ‘odd’ to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan; Here's why

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days. The actress is super busy with her work schedule and is jumping from one project to another. Currently, Janhvi is basking in the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Apart from the actress, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is directed by Siddharth Sen, written by Pankaj Matta, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain.

Recently, during the promotions of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was asked if she would like to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. To which, the Dhadak actress said that it will be odd to star opposite them. "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I will love to work with them," she told NDTV. Further, Janhvi was asked to name a male superstar she would look good with onscreen. The Ghost Stories actress took Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor's names. She also revealed that Alia Bhatt has inspired her a lot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Then, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023.

