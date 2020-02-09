Janhvi Kapoor feels 'weird' she's associated with gym looks; Hopes people talk about her films over gym shorts

Janhvi Kapoor's gym shorts have always been a talk of the town for a long time now. The Gunjan Saxena star reveals her reaction to her gym looks' popularity.

She might be the Dhadak girl for a few but Janhvi Kapoor is known for her impressive gym looks. The paparazzi never miss a chance to click the actress's spellbinding outfits. Fans are treated to some brilliant gym looks which double up as workout wear inspiration for many. While Janhvi is flattered that fans love her gym looks, she recently opened up about the attention her gym shorts get. She confessed that she feels "weird" that her gym looks are more popular.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the Dostana 2 star admits that given she has starred in just one movie, people do not have much to talk about her on the work front. But she hopes that when her movies release, people shift their focus from their gym looks to her work. "It’s so funny because after Dhadak, there are people who come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we loved your first film’, and then there are those who’re like, ‘Oh my God, I follow your gym looks all the time’. So, it’s like I am known for Dhadak, and I’m known for my gym looks too. It’s weird, but I can’t blame them. My films haven’t released yet. I have just been shooting. And I hope once they do, people will talk about my films, and associate me with them, rather than my gym shorts," she said.

Asked her if being followed everywhere is "burdening or overwhelming," Janhvi confesses that when the papz initially began following her - before Dhadak happened - she wasn't sure how to react to the cameras for she had not done anything of her own to earn the attention. "I’m not saying that I have (done) even now; I’m only a film old. But, at least I’ve done one film now, so main wave kar sakti hoon, mujhe pata hai log mere liye aur mujhe dekhne aayein hain. So, it’s extremely flattering that anyone would take the time out to come and click my photo and then people would see it on social media when I’m just going out to sweat for an hour and come back, or I’ve stepped out to eat. It’s great to get that kind of attention," she explained.

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena followed by Dostana 2.

