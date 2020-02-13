Janhvi Kapoor finds her ‘love’ on lunch date ahead of Valentine’s Day & every foodie will relate to it; WATCH

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor headed out for a lunch date and her latest post reveals that her love for food is eternal. Check it out.

Valentine’s Day is popularly known as the day of love for many. However, love can come in different forms for a person. For Bollywood’s young diva, Janhvi Kapoor her recent lunch date with a friend ended up revealing her love and no, it’s not what you’re thinking. In the past too, Janhvi has often declared her love for food and a few weeks back, she had even shared a photo of herself relishing her favourite dessert before hitting the ramp for a fashion show.

On Thursday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a boomerang posted by her friend and in the same, she can be seen slurping up spaghetti from a bowl. With an adorable expression on her face, we can see Janhvi’s eternal love for food in the post and hence, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Dostana 2 star surely found her love in food. Her adorable expression while slurping away a bowl of yummy noodles will surely make every foodie relate to the feeling.

The video was captioned, ‘Lunch date,’ with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Janhvi is also known to be a fitness lover and is often seen hitting the gym post her lunch and dinner outings without fail.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi’s 2020 surely began on a high note with great reviews to her netflix film, Ghost Stories. Next up for her is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will feature her as an Air Force pilot who flies into combat zone during the war. It is slated to be released on March 13, 2020. Aside from this, in March, will begin filming his magnum opus, Takht which stars Janhv along with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi is also shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya which will be released this year.

