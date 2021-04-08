Janhvi Kapoor finds the perfect 'Shaahi Sawari' to move around the airport & it'll leave you in splits; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video from inside the airport as she left the city. The Roohi actress found a way to get around the airport and it left fans amused.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as she left the city for a few days. The gorgeous star had recently returned from the US after spending time with sister and once again headed out of the town. This time, however, Janhvi's video from inside the airport on a 'shaahi sawari' is going viral and leaving fans amused. The Roohi star herself shared the same on her handle and it gave all a sneak peek of her fun side.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a video from inside the airport where she was seen ditching the long walk and sitting on a luggage cart to move around. A person was seen pushing the actress around while she waved at her phone camera. The Roohi star seemed to be enjoying the ride on her 'Shaahi Sawari' inside the airport with all the COVID 19 precautions. Seeing the goofy shenanigans, netizens were left amused by the Roohi star's video.

She also shared another video of playing Jenga with her friends on her Instagram story. The actress did not reveal where she was heading but shared a glimpse of the setting sun by the beach on her Instagram story and left fans curious.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film released in theatres last month. The film managed to impress audiences as many loved the horror-comedy story. Now, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. She finished shooting for it last month before she headed to the US. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai.

