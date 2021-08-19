Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak & THIS mid shoot workout session with her team is proof; VIDEO inside

Janhvi Kapoor has been making all her fans skip a beat by posting her gorgeous and glamourous pictures on her social media from the past few days. The Kapoor family have been hosting grand events back to back, and Janhvi is stunning in each of them. From her gorgeous ethnic look in a red lehenga to glam western look in trouser and halter neck top, she is leaving no stones unturned in slaying her fashion game. But, to look good in all these attires, you need to stay fit, and this star-kid is very particular about her fitness regime.

Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted heading to the gym or coming out of her pilates class when in the city and not busy with her schedule. But, when the Dhadak star is busy shooting, she utilises the mid-shoot break to do something productive. The actress indulged in some mid-shoot workout sessions today, and the best part is that she gets her team also to work out with her. Janhvi posted a series of stories where she can be seen working out in what appears to be her vanity van with other members of her team. Sharing these stories, she wrote, “mid shoot workouts”.

Check it out:

Recently Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her with her late mother, , on her birth anniversary and wrote an emotional note. Sharing that picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.”

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s mid-shoot workout session? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

