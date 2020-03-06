Janhvi Kapoor flashes her cute smile for the camera before getting ready; Check it out

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, we came across a photo where the birthday girl who is busy with her phone is flashing a wide smile with her team members for the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress who rings in her 23rd birthday today, with just one movie old has garnered a lot of fame and popularity. The actress is an inspiration to many. From her airport looks to her gym looks, Janhvi has driven the audience crazy. The actress has grabbed some amazing films in her kitty and will be entertaining us with more than one film this year.

Today, on the occasion of Janhvi's birthday, we came across a picture of the birthday girl. In the pic, shared by a fan, we can see Janhvi is sitting on a chair with her phone in a white top and blue shorts. The actress who was busy on her phone is flashing her wide smile while posing for the camera. We can also see her team posing for a candid pic. The birthday looks cute and pretty in this picture, don't you agree? While celebrities are showering birthday wishes for Janhvi, her fans are not behind. Social media is flooded with love and wishes for the birthday girl.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with . Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Janhvi got talking about as an actress and added how she was never considered a conventional heroine while she spoke about female protagonists in films.

