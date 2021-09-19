Janhvi Kapoor flashes her million dollar smile as she poses with Khushi & friends; SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor always steals the limelight whenever she posts or shares something on social media. The actress grabs attention for her looks and smile. Well, she is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about her life. The stunning diva enjoys a huge fan following on social media. It is a known secret that the Dhadak actress loves to chill with her friends and is often seen going on vacations with them. She shares pictures also with them and today also she has given a glimpse of her happy zone.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote “FAM” as the caption and shared a series of pictures including videos. Janhvi is seen having a gala time with them. is also seen in the picture. She is wearing a strappy white dress and opted for minimalistic makeup. Her hairs are left open and applied nude lipcolour. Khushi is wearing a grey colour blazer and applied red colour lipstick. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

The Roohi star recently shared her workout pictures also. She was seen clad in a pair of purple shorts and a matching crop top. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail. Janhvi's trainer wrote, "And she’s properly back at it my pilates girl @janhvikapoor." Janhvi often is seen making her wait to work out at her Pilates class when she's in the city.

On the work front, the actress was last seen on the big screen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry.

