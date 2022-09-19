Janhvi Kapoor flashes her smile as she gets clicked in white crop top, striped shirt and jeans; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to steal the limelight and she has done it again. She grabs attention for her looks and smile. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry, today was spotted outside the gym. She keeps herself fit and never misses a chance to sweat it out. And while coming out of the gym she flashed her million-dollar smile to the shutterbugs. The actress was looking stylish in simple attire. To note, she has recently scheduled the shooting of Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi’s pictures:

The GoodLuck Jerry actress opted for a white crop top which she paired with blue jeans. To complete the look she also wore a blue striped shirt. She half-tied her hair and smiled for the camera. While sitting in the car, Janhvi also posed for them. She was carrying a huge bag. Recently, also she was clicked at the gym wearing a short yellow dress. Janhvi was in Berlin a few days back for the shoot of Bawaal. She had posted pictures too.