Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in glittery bodycon dress with a plunging neckline; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has turned up the heat with her new pictures on social media. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi is only a few films old in Bollywood. However, since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, she has always been in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential on celluloid, and impressing fans with her acts, the Gunjan Saxena actress also keeps them entertained and updated on social media. Speaking of which, last night, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, looking stunning in a bodycon dress.

In the photos shared by Janhvi, the young actress can be seen donning a glittery bodycon gown with hues of black and purple. She oozed oomph as he took the glam quotient a notch higher in the dress with the plunging neckline. Janhvi wore her beautiful tresses down, and sported glamourous and flawless makeup punctuated with blush, eyeliner, and nude eyeshadow. The actress looked absolutely pretty as she stuck several attractive poses in front of the camera. She posted a slew of photos on the ‘gram and captioned them with a few emojis.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has another film with Rajkummar titled Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Janhvi is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan.

