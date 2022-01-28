Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in neon green shorts and white t-back as she walks out of a café; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house. Although, the actress is quite active on social media and often makes it a point to share her gorgeous pictures on her Instagram. Yet, it is always a delight for Janhvi fans to see her pictures when she is papped in the city. The actress seems to have her Friday night scenes set as she was papped stepping out of a café in Mumbai. The actress flaunted her curves in a sporty outfit and looked lovely as always.

In the picture, we can see her wearing neon green shorts that she paired with a white t-back. Janhvi tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore a light pink coloured mask. She completed her look with black flip flops. The actress was clicked stepping out of the Farmer’s café in Mumbai and she could be seen walking out with some things in her hand. Janhvi sat in the car and removed her mask to pose for the paps. She smiled and waved for the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines as her name has come out for the leading lady in Jr NTR and Buchi Babu’s next. According to reports, Jr NTR and Buchi Babu's film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and they are doing their best to bring Janhvi on board for the film. It is being said that the director feels Janhvi will suit the role perfectly, hence, makers are leaving no stone to negotiate with the actress. However, it is to be awaited and watch if Janhvi will be part of the movie.

