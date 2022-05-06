Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked post-workout; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. She has been the talk of the town ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi has not just carved a niche for herself with her stunning pics and impressive acting prowess, but her style statements are also a talk of the town. Besides, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is also known for her dedication towards fitness and she doesn’t miss a chance to hit the gym when in town.

Interestingly, Janhvi made the headlines today as she was clicked post her workout session. In the pics, the Roohi actress was seen flaunting her love for neon colour. She was seen wearing a white coloured crop top which she had paired with neon green coloured biker shorts and neon orange coloured stylish sandals. Janhvi had completed her look with open tresses and a crochet bag and was clicked while making her way towards her car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal which will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. Besides, she will also be seen in Mili which is the official Bollywood remake of the Malayalam film Helen and will also star Sunny Kaushal in the lead.