Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her perfectly toned midriff in a black sports bra & neon green shorts; PIC

We all know that Janhvi Kapoor loves to stay fit and walks the extra mile always to look fabulous. She is often spotted outside her gym when she is not shooting. Well, she makes sure to even share some of the workout pictures and videos on social media to motivate her fans. Well, today too the actress posed with her trainer and flaunted her perfectly toned midriff in the picture. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor is absolutely summer-ready with her hot bod.

In the picture, we can see Janhvi Kapoor posing with her trainer Namrata Purohit in front of a mirror. The Roohi actress can be seen wearing a black sports bra with a spaghetti strap that she paired with neon green shorts. We can also see some gym equipment kept behind them and a mat in front of them. Janhvi has kept her hand on her waist and tilted her head to pose stylishly for the picture. Namrata on the other hand can be seen wearing black gym pants that she paired with a white tee.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. The teaser of the film was released recently and already has garnered positive reviews from the audience. This will be the second time both will work together. Earlier, Janhvi and Rajkummar together appeared in Roohi.

