Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned legs as she is SPOTTED outside her pilates class; Photos

Just like any other actress, Janhvi Kapoor is also particular about her fitness. She loves working out and we have seen proof of it on her social media page. From posting pictures of her fitness regime to being spotted outside her pilates class, the diva always keeps her fans entertained and hooked on her social media page. Janhvi was spotted yet again outside her pilates class today morning and with her toned legs, one thing is clear that her fitness regime is really working well for her.

Janhvi Kapoor wore light blue denim hot shorts and paired them with a white crop top. The top had an elasticated band near her waist and the neck had an embroidery. She wore black sneakers to go with her attire and a black matching mask. Janhvi left her hair open and as always seemed to be in a hurry to get inside her car. Although her attire was casual, yet the diva looked stylish. Janhvi looked quite sporty in this attire and we have to admit that her toned legs looked fab. Paps never leave a chance to click the actress and looks like they had a wonderful Thursday morning as they spotted the Dhadak actress.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

