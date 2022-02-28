Janhvi Kapoor flaunts a nose ring with sky blue suit as she shoots for Good Luck Jerry in the city; WATCH

Fans of Janhvi Kapoor can certainly rejoice as it seems that the actress is all set to soon give them a glimpse of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. We can say this as Janhvi was spotted in the city on Monday afternoon as she shot for her upcoming film with other crew and cast. The gorgeous star was spotted in her look for the film and well, seeing it certainly will leave you mesmerised. Keeping her look simple yet pretty in ethnic wear, Janhvi managed to enchant everyone.

In the video, we can see Janhvi's crew and cast members trying to shield her look as she walked towards the set. In the video, we can see her clad in a sky blue suit with silver jhumkis and a matching nose ring. She could be seen with tied up hair and minimal makeup as she headed towards the set to shoot for the film. Previously too, when the first look from the film was unveiled by Janhvi, fans were mesmerised by her traditional avatar.

Take a look:

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai. It is reportedly a remake of a South film. Janhvi will be seen in the lead and previously, it has been shot in parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Besides this, Janhvi will also be seen Mili. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had directed the original Malayalam film back in 2019. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is backed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. It marks her first collaboration with her father. Apart from this, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

