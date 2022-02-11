Janhvi Kapoor gets 'up close & personal' in new pics; Shanaya Kapoor wows fans with 'golden hour' selfie

We all love to have flawless and blemish-free skin because of which sometimes envy celebrities. They have perfect skin and never mind flaunting it. Well, who doesn’t love to do it? Actresses do share their close-up pictures and leave fans wondering. Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor today love to treat their fans with delightful pictures and today was a no different day. They shared their close-up picture series on their Instagram handle. Both are looking gorgeous in selfies.

Janhvi Kapoor has shared close-up shots of her face. Her make-up was on point and she looked ravishing in all pictures. In the picture, she is wearing nude makeup with light pink lipstick and her hair is wet. She captioned it as ‘up, close & personal’. Shanaya Kapoor shared a sunkissed picture and is looking very beautiful. The budding actress is wearing a beige colour top and her hair is open. On her face are coming sun rays. She captioned it as ‘Me golden hour.”

Maheep Kapoor wrote, “sunshine”. On Janhvi’s pictures, Anshula dropped heart-eyed emojis. Fans called them cute.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in the film titled Good Luck Jerry . It is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila as reported by India Today. She will be seen essaying Nayanthara's role in the Hindi adaptation. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2, Mr And Mrs Mahi.

