Janhvi Kapoor gets into comfy and cosy mode amid Bawaal shoot; Amazed by co-star Varun Dhawan’s ‘posy’ swag

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently shooting for Bawaal in Poland and they are enjoying their time together. To note, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial marks Janhvi and Varun’s first collaboration and their off screen chemistry has got everyone excited for Bawaal. Interestingly, both Varun and Janhvi are seen treating fans with goofy pics from the shoot diaries on social media which often make the headlines. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi has shared a series of pics from the break time during the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi posted pics in which she was seen getting into her comfy and cosy mode. The actress had a blanket wrapped around her in the rainy weather and was sitting on a bench using Varun as a support as she scrolled through her phone. On the other hand, Varun looked smart in his dark coloured shirt with jacket as he posed for the camera. Janvi gave the post a quirky caption and wrote, “in between takes. comfy cosy but VD still posy #bawaal”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

To note, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year. On the other hand, Janhvi is also gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry on July 29. This isn’t all. She also has two more interesting projects in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal. On the other hand, Varun, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya which is releasing on November 25 this year.