Janhvi Kapoor gets cosy as she poses for a photo with rumoured ex boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Rumours started doing rounds on the internet ever since Janhvi Kapoor's alleged ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attended the special screening of Janhvi's first film Dhadak and posted an Instagram story of the tittle slate, tagging Janhvi followed with heart emojis. For the uninitiated, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. However, soon, sources revealed that the actress had split with Shikhar by then and the two were in friendly relations with each other. Janhvi was then linked to her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, leading the dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya to fade away.

However, Janhvi's recent outing with Shikhar Pahariya has begun the rumour mill churning once again. A few hours ago, the young starlet shared a loved up picture with alleged ex-lover Shikhar. The two headed to Lonavala together and Janhvi seems to be having a nice time reuniting with Shikar. Janhvi savoured Indian cuisine food with Shikhar at a Dhaba in Lonavala. She also posted a boomerang video where she is seen having fun jumping on the trampoline. Just a while ago, she shared another picture of herself and Shikhar relaxing together at a picturesque destination.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has four films in her kitty. She will soon be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and Roohi Afza. She has also been roped in for starrer Mr. Lele and it seems like a busy year for the actress.

