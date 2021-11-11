Janhvi Kapoor gets credits as photographer in Anshula Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for dad Boney Kapoor

Birthdays certainly are a special day in everyone's life and when it comes to celebs, they love to celebrate these days with their family. Speaking of this, today, Janhvi Kapoor's dad, producer Boney Kapoor has turned a year older and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from loved ones. Boney's daughter Anshula Kapoor also has shared a lovely wish for her dad on his birthday. But what caught our attention was how Anshula tagged Janhvi for capturing her picture-perfect moment with dad Boney.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula shared a lovely photo in which Boney could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his daughter's cheek. Both father and daughter could be seen clad in their best ethnic attires in the photo. They both turned muse for Janhvi who was behind the camera. Boney was seen in a kurta while Anshula is seen sporting a white and blue lehenga in the photo. Janhvi clicked the adorable snap of Anshula and Boney and today, it was shared to wish the producer on his birthday. Anshula wrote, "#HappyBirthdayDad" and tagged Janhvi as the photographer in the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor also had shared a lovely photo with dad Boney Kapoor as she wished him on his birthday. Currently, Khushi along with Janhvi and Sanjay Kapoor are in Dubai for a vacation. Photos of Janhvi and Khushi enjoying a desert safari went viral on social media recently. Now, pictures from Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration with Khushi and Janhvi are going viral on social media. The photos showcase how the family is celebrating the special occasion together.

