Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional as fans find similarities between Bawaal's Nisha and Sridevi's Shashi, WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented young actresses in the entertainment industry. Debuting in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, the actress has carved a niched for herself with her acting brilliance and simplicity. The daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. Fans praised her acting in the movie. Now, a fan page on Instagram shared a video with a compilation of scenes from Bawaal's Nisha and Sridevi's Shashi in English Vinglish and Janhvi shared an emotional message regarding this.

Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional as fans find similarities between Bawaal's Nisha and Sridevi's Shashi

A fan club called janhvisupremacy posted a video compilation on Instagram. The video shows scenes of Nisha from Bawaal and Shashi from English Vinglish. The characters are played by Janhvi Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi respectively. In the video, scenes from both films show similarities between Nisha and Shashi such as the way both of them look through the windows, cry, walk, etc. The video opens with a message of "Shashi would've loved Nisha."

Sharing the video, the fan page captioned it, "Nisha and Shashi shall be protected at all costs...Watch #Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video." Reacting to the video, Janhvi wrote, "Not going to lie, this made me cry... love you guys so much for having my back always and giving me the support and love to keep trying to make my mumma proud."

Take a look:

The late actress Sridevi's sudden demise on February 24, 2018, left the nation in shock. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi revealed dealing with her mother's demise was the 'biggest war' of her life. She said, "I was shooting for Dhadak, and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life."

Meanwhile, Bawaal was released on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21 and English Vinglish starring Sridevi was released on October 5, 2012.

