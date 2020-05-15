Janhvi Kapoor gets an EPIC reply from a grumpy Khushi Kapoor as she asks her how positive she’s feeling; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are quarantining at home amid the lockdown with dad Boney Kapoor. A day back, Janhvi shared a cute video of annoying her sister and here’s how Khushi’s reply was savage AF. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is spending time at home with sister and dad Boney Kapoor amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From chilling at home with her sister to spending time with herself, Janhvi has been trying to make the most of this lockdown. While the diva has been turning to baking or painting at this time, she has also been sharing updates on social media for her fans. Amid this, a day back, Janhvi decided to annoy her sister Khushi Kapoor while being at home.

However, that earned her a savage response from her sister. Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a cute video of her sister Khushi resting on a couch. It appeared as if Khushi was tired of staying at home amid the lockdown and she had covered her face with her black hoodie. On seeing her sister’s mood, Janhvi decided to annoy her and asked her to first-rate herself on the scale of 1 to 10 on how positive she’s feeling. Later, Janhvi went closer and asked Khushi how positive she was feeling.

However, this ticked off an already grumpy Khushi who gave a savage response to Janhvi. Khushi turned around and said, “Stop talking to me.” However, that did not stop Janhvi from annoying her sister. Well, surely seeing the sister shenanigans amid the lockdown will make you relate with Khushi and Janhvi.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor annoying Khushi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Janhvi’s recent release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been postponed. It was slated to release on April 24, 2020. However, due to the lockdown extension due to COVID 19, all films have been postponed. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Takht with . Takht is a multistarrer period drama and is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

