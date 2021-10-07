Janhvi Kapoor gets inked during her vacation and her new tattoo has a connection to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is an actress who is quite active on social media and each of her posts on Instagram manages to take the social media by a storm. The actress, who made her debut with Dhadak, has been winning hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting prowess. And while her social media posts are a thing among her fan, she often treats fans with beautiful posts and even several emotional notes for her late mother Sridevi. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi’s recent post from her recent vacation is grabbing attention.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has been shared glimpses of her vacation wherein she was seen enjoying every bit of her leisure time. In fact, Janhvi also got inked and her tattoo read as, ‘I love you my labbu’. She shared a video of herself wherein she was bearing the pain and chanting ‘Govinda’ to bear the pain. If you are wondering who is ‘labbu’, you must know that is what Sridevi used to call Janhvi as. In fact, on her death anniversary, Janhvi had also shared a note by Sridevi for her which read as, “I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world”.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Announcing the wrap of the movie Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”