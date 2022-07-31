Janhvi Kapoor gets papped outside gym, Shahid Kapoor looks smart in white, Ananya Panday spotted in city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday sported white looks on Saturday, as they got papped in the city.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 31, 2022 04:05 AM IST  |  8.8K
Celebs get spotted in the city on Saturday (Credit: Viral Bhayani)
It was a busy day in the city for the paparazzi as many celebs headed out of their homes and graced the shutterbugs with their Saturday look. Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been headlining day in and day out. The three were spotted in the city, in their all white look, and needless to say, they looked stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is reaping praises for her performance in GoodLuck Jerry which released this Friday, digitally, was papped outside her gym today. She looked very pretty in her white jacket and tights. The actress completed a long schedule of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and came back for the promotions of her film GoodLuck Jerry. She also attended the GoodLuck Jerry screening later at night, with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pap photos:

1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

Shahid Kapoor, who was in Europe for holidays with wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain, recently returned to the city and made a rare media appearance. The actor looked very smart in his white t-shirt and ripped jeans as he headed to his car. He also wore a funky cap and had a locket around his neck and both looked great on him.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s pap photos:

s1.jpg

s2.jpg

s3.jpg

Ananya Panday has been busy with Liger promotions and has been receiving a lot of love for her appearance in Koffee With Karan. The actress was spotted outside her yoga classes and looked very cute in her crop top and floral designed trousers. She waved into the camera and greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

Have a look at Ananya Panday’s pap photos:

a1.jpg

a2.jpg

a3.jpg

a4.jpg

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a web series titled Farzi and a movie with Ali Abbas Zafar and Ananya Panday will be seen in Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

