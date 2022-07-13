Janhvi Kapoor gets trained for Bihari dialect for her upcoming film 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says that she trained extensively for Bihari diction for her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry'.

Revolving around the life of a young girl, Jerry, the movie comically puts together her struggles as she goes above and beyond to save her ailing mother. But her path remains riddled with twists and turns in this journey bringing hilarious moments of chaos and comedy.

The film stars Janhvi as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi helms the role of Jerry, an ordinary girl from a small town in India, it was important to grasp the dialect for this role of the town she represented.

Commenting on her diction for the film, Janhvi said: "I trained extensively for the Bihari dialect. We had a few coaches namely Ganesh Sir & Mr. Vinod. We attended a workshop and listened to all those songs, he even made me do an exercise wherein he would make me say Bihari abuses as a part of the training."

"The whole process was a lot of fun eventually. I am so thankful about getting to know the syntax of that section of our country."

Directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain, the film will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor is scared of the rain and Varun Dhawan can't fathom why; WATCH