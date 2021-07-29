Janhvi Kapoor gives Ariana Grande vibes in latest PICS; Khushi’s comment is proof of every sibling rivalry

Janhvi Kapoor has a huge fan following on social media, and fans just love seeing her pictures and videos that she keeps posting. The young actress is quite active on social media and makes sure that her fans never have a dull moment when on her page. Well, the actress has stunned all her fans with the pictures of her latest photoshoot, and we have to admit that she looks gorgeous in this new changed avatar. But, if you think that Janhvi’s picture will steal all the limelight, then you may be a little wrong here because it is her sister ’s comments that will grab all the eyeballs.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of her pictures. The Roohi actress is giving Ariana Grande vibes in these pictures. She wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit and spaghetti strap accompanied by an elbow-length hand glove studded with diamonds on the wrist. She completed her look with black stilettos, which was again studded with diamonds. She was indeed looking flawless. Now, talking about Khushi Kapoor’s comment below her picture, she wrote, “When did u become cool?”

Check it out:

Well, Khushi’s comment is proof that every sibling bond is incomplete without a sibling rivalry. We are waiting to see what Janhvi has to reply to on this comment?

Fans showered loads of love in the comments section and posted heart and fire emojis. We wonder what this changed look is for?

