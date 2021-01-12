Janhvi Kapoor gives a belly dance twist to Kareena Kapoor Khan's song and takes the internet by storm; WATCH

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her awesome belly dancing skills. She shared a video of her grooving to Kareena Kapoor Khan's song San Sanana from Asoka and left fans gawking.

If there is one young star who has been winning the hearts of her fans time and again with her social media posts, it is Janhvi Kapoor. From her recent message for Coronavirus in a post to her dance videos, Janhvi has been keeping things fun on her social media handle for her fans. Speaking of this, today, once again, Janhvi managed to leave the internet gawking with her belly dance video on Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from the film, 'Asoka.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi dropped a video of grooving to Kareena's song, San Sanana on social media. In the video, we get to see shake a leg on the sensuous number from Kareena and 's film. What left fans in awe was the fluidity and agility with which Janhvi grooved. Her movements and expressions were in sync with the beats and lyrics of the number and she looked absolutely gorgeous while nailing every step. She is seen clad in a white crop top and matching bottoms in the video.

Sharing the video on her IG TV, Janhvi wrote, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz." She expressed that she was missing her belly dance lessons as she relived the epic dance routine and left the internet mesmerised.

Take a look at Janhvi's belly dance:

Previously too, Janhvi has given fans a glimpse of her love for dance. She even nailed classical dance on several old songs and her videos always managed to go viral on social media. Meanwhile, recently, she kicked off the shooting of her next film, Good Luck Jerry as she shared a first still on social media. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sen and written by Pankaj Matta. It will be produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

