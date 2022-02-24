Janhvi Kapoor gives desi girl vibes in a pink suit as she is spotted outside her gym; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym. Paps never miss out on the chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house and today too the Dhadak actress was papped as she was heading out of her gym. Janhvi wore a pink coloured salwar kameez and we have to admit that she looked like a true Indian beauty. But, the actress seemed to be busy on her phone as she walked towards her car. We wonder who is keeping her busy?

In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is clad in a pink suit. She has left her hair open and has covered her face with a mask. The border on her suit had a multi-coloured design and the Roohi actress made sure to match her footwear with that design. She wore a multi-coloured jooti. Janhvi was talking to someone on her phone as she walked towards her car. The actress redefines beauty in her simple traditional attire and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today is Sridevi’s death anniversary and earlier in the day Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her with her late mother and penned an emotional note for her.

On the work front. Janhvi will be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi for Mr & Mrs Mahi. The teaser of the film was released recently and it has already created a lot of excitement amongst fans.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor had no interaction with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reveals a source close to actress