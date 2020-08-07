  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her many moods while promoting Gunjan Saxena

With city-to-city promotions unlikely owing to the ongoing pandemic, celebrities are choosing digital ways to campaign for films.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 07:18 pm
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her various moods while digitally promoting her upcoming film, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

Janhvi took to Instagram and posted a collage of her flaunting nine different funny expressions.

"Many mooods of digital promotions," she wrote alongside the picture.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, has been given the scope to play the title role in the biopic "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Also Read: Karan Johar's name from Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer dropped amid nepotism debate?

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

hahaha moods, well she cannot act. paid PR

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Good luck Janhvi! pls do only good movies with good stories like this..

