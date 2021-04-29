Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of how she's waiting for May 1 for COVID 19 vaccine & urges all to take the jab

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a couple of pretty photos as she urged everyone to register for COVID 19 vaccination drive. The registrations for all above 18 years of age opened up on Wednesday and Janhvi joined others in encouraging all for it.

On Wednesday, the registration for everyone above the age of 18 opened up for COVID 19 vaccine and many stars took to social media to urge everyone to sign for the jab. Janhvi Kapoor also joined the Bollywood stars in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus vaccine registration and took to social media to urge everyone to register on the app for the same. The Roohi actress also has been using her social media handle to amplify resources and needs of people struggling amid COVID 19 second wave.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared photos of herself in a pensive mood as she expressed her thoughts about waiting for May 1. She related her expression in the photos with the wait for her turn to take the jab of COVID 19 vaccine. The actress is seen clad in a white top as she stares at the sun in the photo in a pensive mood. Sharing the same, Janhvi urged everyone above the age of 18 to get registered for COVID 19 vaccine. She wrote, "Waiting for 1st May like. Please register to get vaccinated."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post on COVID 19 vaccine:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, many stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and others urged everyone to get themselves registered for COVID 19 vaccine on the app. Janhvi recently returned from Goa after spending time for a shoot. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor wants to level up & get better; Reveals what he learnt from Khushi & Anshula

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×