Janhvi Kapoor gives Khushi Kapoor a big hug as she shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; See PHOTOS

Late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion, Janhvi Kapoor shared adorable photos with the birthday girl and wished her.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and for our bollywood celebs, it becomes even more amazing due to the love that pours in from everyone. Speaking of this, late 's younger daughter has turned a year older today and on this occasion, her family is celebrating together. Sister Janhvi Kapoor has now shared a glimpse of the birthday girl's celebration with everyone and surely it is beyond adorable. Janhvi and Khushi share a strong bond and often, the former keeps sharing photos of her sister on social media.

On the occasion of her sister's birthday, Janhvi shared a sneak peek of the celebrations on her Instagram story. In one of the photos, Khushi could be seen dressed in a pale blue mini flare dress. She posed and flaunted the same in the boomerang. In another photo, Khushi could be seen getting a big bear hug from her sister Janhvi to mark her birthday. With this, Janhvi wished her sister on the occasion of her birthday and shared inside glimpses of the celebration on social media,

On the boomerang video, Janhvi wrote, "HBD almost," and she added several heart emoticons over it. The gorgeous star kid has turned a year older today and a few days back, she was seen jetting off from the city with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's wish for sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Apart from this, she will now be seen in Dharma Productions' film Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, she also has a horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

