Janhvi Kapoor gives latest Maldives vacay photo a Salman Khan twist as she poses with her 'rock band' crew.

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'rock band' crew as she reminisced Maldives holiday.

Janhvi Kapoor hopped on to the Maldives bandwagon a few days back and served some drop dead gorgeous looks. From striking swimsuits to neon green bikini, Janhvi truly lived the island life and had her crew by her side. From never-ending blue waters to stunning sunsets, Janhvi shared several photos from the island nation while dipping in beaches and sipping on drinks.

On Sunday, the Gunjan Saxena actress took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'rock band' crew. But that wasn't all, Janhvi also gave the photo a twist. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen posing on the beach with her crew as they are surrounded by trees.

The actress captioned it 'BRB starting our own rock band'. While sharing the photo, Janhvi also chose Salman's old and hilarious 'Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du' to play in the background.

Check out Janhvi's latest Maldives photo:

While Janhvi may be back the city, we're pretty sure the Roohi actress is dreaming of the island life. On the work front, Janhvi recently wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. While much of the film's details have been kept under wraps, Janhvi's look from the film was officially revealed a while ago. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be working in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and the film's shoot has been massively delayed.

