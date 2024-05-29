Janhvi Kapoor gives savage comeback to fan asking her out on date for ‘cool story’: 'What if you...'

Renowned Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is widely praised for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, responding to various fan queries. While numerous users inquired about her family and her cinematic preferences, one particularly bold fan even extended an invitation for a date.

Janhvi Kapoor replied to the fan's date invitation with a clever and witty retort.

Janhvi Kapoor witty reply to fan’s date proposal

When a Redditor proposed, "Can we go on a date? It would be a cool story 'Janhvi went on a date with random Redditor,'" Janhvi Kapoor didn't hold back and swiftly responded, "What if you are an axe murderer?" with a witty clapback.

During the AMA, when a fan asked Janhvi Kapoor if she frequented Reddit or was aware of criticism directed towards her on the platform, the actor admitted that while she had heard of Reddit "theories," the platform had always intimidated her. She noted that the scrutiny on Reddit seemed "extreme" and mentioned that her sister Khushi Kapoor was an active Reddit user. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“Honestly, I feel like I’ve fleetingly heard, like, threads, I think, like, threads and theories on Reddit, and it’s always kind of scared me a little bit. The scrutiny, I guess, on Reddit, it seems a bit extreme. I think my sister’s quite in sync and hooked on to what’s going on Reddit, and sometimes I’ll ask her what the tea is on Reddit, but I myself don’t. I mean, I don’t know how, I think I tried once, but I just couldn’t understand how to, like, see what the threads are, all of these things. But no, I think I want to protect myself from it a bit,” Janhvi wrote.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is poised to mark her big South debut with Devara, starring alongside Jr NTR. She also has projects like Ulajh and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lined up for the near future.

ALSO READ: Are Janhvi Kapoor and rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya set to tie the knot soon? Actress reacts to viral reports