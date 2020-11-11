Janhvi Kapoor gives a throwback treat from childhood days as she showers birthday love on daddy Boney Kapoor

On Boney Kapoor’s 65th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor shared beautiful throwback pics and sent love to her daddy dearest.

Birthdays have always been a grand affair when it comes to the Kapoor family who believes in celebrating every moment to the fullest. And as the renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today, he has also been inundated with best wishes from fans and family on social media. Joining them his daughter Janhvi Kapoor also penned a sweet note on Instagram as she showered birthday love on Boney Kapoor with an adorable post which will make you go aww.

With her post, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress took us down the memory lane as she shared endearing pics from her childhood days. The post featured three pics of Janhvi with her daddy. The first one had the father-daughter duo cutting the cake together. The next pic had her resting her head on Boney’s chest. And the last one featured a candid moment between Janhvi and Boney while watched them with a smiling face. In the caption, the Dhadak actress called her father the best and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best. I love u” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post for Boney Kapoor’s birthday.

Apart from Janhvi, Sanjay Kapoor also shared a beautiful post for Boney on Instagram. In the pic, the filmmaker was seen posing with all his siblings including Sanjay, Anil Kapoor and Reema Marwah. He captioned the post as “Happy birthday brother” followed by a heart emoticon. Soon Bhagyashree also commented on the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Boney Kapoor: Here’s a look at the filmmaker’s family photos which are frame worthy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×