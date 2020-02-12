Janhvi Kapoor gives us a glimpse of her latest obsession in THIS perfect mirror selfie; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a gorgeous mirror selfie but also revealed what is her latest obsession in the same. Find out.

Among the young stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is the one whose style and gym looks always manage to make headlines. The Dostana 2 star is often seen sweating it out at the gym and is a style icon for many young girls. More recently, Janhvi walked the ramp with Vicky Kaushal for a designer and left her fans swooning over her looks and style. However, post the show, her chic look for dinner with friends made headlines. But it wasn’t just the fans who were over the moon over Janhvi’s look, even Kapoor herself got obsessed about one element from her look.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share what her latest obsession is and shared a glimpse of the same with a photo. In the photo, Janhvi is seen posing with her hair extensions that she had donned for a ramp walk. Clad in a white coloured crop top with jeans, Janhvi is seen flaunting her hair extensions. She captioned it as, “Long Hair, Don’t Care.” In another photo, Janhvi shared that she isn’t going to get rid of the extensions anytime soon and wrote, “Gonna wear these extensions to bed and forever. Gn.”

Fans couldn’t help but stare at the Dhadak star’s latest obsession in her selfie. Meanwhile, Janhvi recently returned to Mumbai after a trip to Tirupati with her best friend. Photos and videos from her trip have been shared by several fan clubs.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an Air Force pilot who flies into the combat zone during the India-Pakistan war. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripati. It is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, in March, Janhvi will kick off shooting for ’s magnum Opus, Takht. Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 in her kitty for 2020.

