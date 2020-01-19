Janhvi Kapoor is giving out major wedding outfit goals in a gorgeous pink saree; view PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's latest photos in a pink saree have every bit of our hearts. Check out the look right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is every bit of a diva and rightly so. The actress has a glamour quotient that she never fails to flaunt, especially at red carpets and all other events that she attends. Janhvi sure has her way with fashion and while she does not really go over the top with her outfits or her makeup, she does manage to steal the show and make heads turn wherever she goes and in whatever she wears.

And well, her latest photos in a hot pink saree have all of our attention and for the right reasons. While the saree isn't very heavy and is rather elegant with a subtle border running throughout, the sleeveless blouse with all the work looks stunning and goes well with it. Her makeup looks just perfect to complement the look and the golden maang-tikka along with the bunch of bangles complete the entire look.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's outfit right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently working on Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. The actress will next be seen in Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and has also wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has in line 's Takht and Mr. Lele with .

