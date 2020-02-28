Janhvi Kapoor is giving out the perfect spring summer vibes as she poses on a magazine cover

Janhvi Kapoor has featured on the magazine cover of Grazia and well, she looks every bit chic. Check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses from the new lot that has all of our attention given her frequent spottings and the wide variety of projects she has lined up ahead of her. Janhvi has been keeping busy with shoots and at the same time, she has made sure to work her way through at the gym. And while at it, she has also been shooting for the so many other things, attending events, etc, and here's the result of a magazine shoot we love.

Janhvi has featured on the cover of Grazia's March 2020 edition and while it talks about all things fashion, we love Janhvi's look on the magazine cover. With the onset of Spring summer vibes, here is Janhvi Kapoor dressed in boyfriend jeans and a printed shirt that she has accessorized with a brown belt while keeping everything else simple. Her make up is subtle and the entire look is just about perfect for a casual day out or maybe, even a Sunday brunch.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor on the cover right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for a film with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Roohi Afzana and will also be seen in multiple other films, including the likes of Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena biopic. The actress will also be a part of Takht and co-starrer, Mr. Lele.

Credits :Instagram

