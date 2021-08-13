Janhvi Kapoor glams up and looks ravishing in red in her latest selfie; Seen it yet?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is among the popular stars who never fail to make a style statement with their looks. Be it her gym looks or airport style, everything manages to catch the attention of her fans and inspire them. Now, in a recent selfie that she shared on social media, Janhvi has managed to leave netizens in complete awe of her glamourous look. Not just this, the star flaunted her makeup as well as styled up look as she clicked the picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a red outfit. The shimmery and sequined outfit made the star look fabulous. Janhvi teamed it up with completely glamorous makeup and her hair was styled perfectly to go with the look. While waiting for her shot, Janhvi clicked a selfie with her crew member and managed to leave netizens impressed by her glam look. She added a pair of earrings to complete her entire look.

Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi shared a heartwarming note on social media as her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl clocked one year. Not just this, her recent airport appearance also became the talk of the town as she bumped into an airport staff member while rushing to board her flight.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi reportedly has begun shooting for her film, Mili. The film is a remake of a hit South film.

