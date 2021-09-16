Janhvi Kapoor GLISTENS in a vanilla white dress in sultry new PHOTOS; Fans say 'she knows she's hot'

In the middle of the week, Janhvi Kapoor is here to drive away all the blues of fans as the Roohi star just dropped new photos from a shoot and left netizens in awe. Janhvi is among the popular style icons in Bollywood and her style always manages to leave fans in awe. However, her latest pictures in a bodycon dress have taken her fashion game a notch higher. Fans too have begun to trend '#JanhviKapoor' on Twitter as they've loved her style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a couple of photos in which she is seen striking several poses for the camera. The Roohi star is seen dazzling in a vanilla white bodycon dress with a pair of high heels. To add more oomph to her look, Janhvi opted to keep her makeup all glam and her hair were styled with soft curls in them. She accessorised her look with a pair of gorgeous earrings that went perfectly well with her neutral-toned bodycon dress. Janhvi shared the photos and wrote, "Vanilla Swirl."

Take a look:

As soon as she shared photos on her Instagram handle, comments from fans began pouring in and many loved her look. Even on Twitter, her photos went viral and fans showered her with love. A fan wrote, "she knows she's hot." Another wrote, "Aah..now she looks like 's daughter.#JanhviKapoor." Another wrote, "Breaking Internet is her think. #JanhviKapoor."

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and has been shot in parts of Punjab. It is backed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, she also reportedly has begun shooting for the Helen remake. It is being produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi also is a part of Dostana 2 that is backed by Dharma Productions.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to wear the coolest denim trousers on repeat with a crop top; Yay or Nay?