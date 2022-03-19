Janhvi Kapoor goes all mushy over sister Khushi Kapoor in THIS pic; Check latter’s reaction

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses in Bollywood who wears her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t miss out on a chance to express her love for her family. In fact, as the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is quite active on social media, she often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself with her family, friends and from the sets. Interestingly, Janhvi is once again making the headlines for her recent post on Instagram as she has shared a beautiful pic with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

It was a monochromatic pic wherein the Roohi actress was all glammed up in a metallic mirror gown. On the other hand, Khushi was also a sight to behold in her backless dress and had tied her hair in a high bun. The Kapoor sisters were holding hands as they were pouting at each other while posing for the camera. Interestingly, their shadows on the wall served as the perfect background for the pic. Janhvi had captioned the image as, “kissie kissie w my baby”. Soon, Khushi took to the comment section and wrote, “Ilu” along with a white heart emoticon.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production Mili which is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actress will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in the movie. Besides, Janhvi has also wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry.

