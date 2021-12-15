Janhvi Kapoor goes from 'cute' to dramatic like a pro in a gorgeous and colourful look; PHOTOS

If there is one young star in Bollywood who always manages to leave fans in awe of her style, it is Janhvi Kapoor. The Roohi star is quite a fashionista and loves to flaunt her looks via her social media handle. From slaying in gowns to winning hearts in ethnic wear, Janhvi manages to impress her fans with her different looks. Keeping this in mind, Janhvi recently dropped new photos where she nailed a gorgeous look. However, it was her cute expression that stole the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi dropped new photos where she is seen enjoying at a picturesque location. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a yellow one-shoulder dress. The dress had multiple colour circles on it and Janhvi had accessorised the look perfectly. The Mili star was seen sporting a pair of dangling gold earrings with her yellow dress. Her hair was left open and makeup was kept glam for the shoot. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "bandwidth to act cute lasts for 3 pics max."

Take a look:

It was Janhvi's switch from cute to dramatic expression in the photos that left netizens mighty impressed. In one of the videos she shared, she is seen nailing a K3G dialogue as Poo with her team member Vaishnav Praveen. The video is bound to leave you laughing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi also is a part of Mili that is backed by her dad Boney Kapoor.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo as K3G turns 20; Dares all to name someone more iconic than Kareena Kapoor's character