Janhvi Kapoor goes down memory lane with her childhood fun and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor’s ‘couple goals’ photos

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share adorable photos from her childhood days as she self quarantined at home amidst Coronavirus scare. But, it was Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s throwback photos that will take you on a nostalgic trip. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently at home with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister amidst the Coronavirus shutdown in Mumbai. The Dhadak actress is making the most of her self quarantine at home with sister Khushi and dad Boney. From painting to indulging in sweet treats, Janhvi is doing everything. But, the actress also remembered her mom as she shared adorable photos of her with dad Boney Kapoor on social media. Not just this, Janhvi also took a trip down memory lane and shared her childhood fun photos.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story to share 2 adorable photos of her mom Sridevi and dad Boney. In the photo, Sridevi and Boney can be seen posing for a stunning photo. In another, the late actress and the producer can be seen embracing each other. Janhvi captioned the photos as ‘couple goals’ and remembered her mom and dad’s adorable love story. Kapoor also shared several photos from her childhood where she is seen acting all goofy.

Also Read| On Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo; says 'Miss you everyday'

In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen as a toddler while in another, she can be seen making faces at the camera while holding a toy on her mouth. In another picture, the Dostana 2 actress can be seen smiling the widest and one can’t help but notice Janhvi’s cuteness.

Check out Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s photos along with Janhvi Kapoor’s:

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The shoot has been postponed amidst the Coronavirus breakout. It will release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More