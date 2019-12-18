Janhvi Kapoor goes 'ohho' for her Dostana 2 costar Lakshya on his latest photo but his caption steals the show

Janhvi Kapoor can't help but say 'ohho' for her Dostana 2 costar Lakshya on his latest photo and we already see their chemistry.

has set the fans gushing ever since he announced the sequel of his 2008 film Dostana. John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan gave the audience a laughter riot as they pretended to be a gay couple in order to share a flat with a girl. The first installment became a rage and now the fans are looking forward to Dostana 2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and welcomes fresh face Lakshya on board.

Dostana 2 has been making a lot of noise for the millennial energy that the film promises with Kartik, Janhvi and Lakshya in the lead. Karan stirred a storm on the internet as he announced debutante Lakshya's addition to the star cast. Adding fuel to the already raging buzz, Lakshya lately posted a picture of himself on his Instagram tagging Jahnvi Kapoor and we can already see the chemistry between the co-stars as Janhvi responds with 'Ohho'. Check it out:

"Watch me watching you @janhvikapoor, reads his caption. Looks like the Dostana co-stars are having a good bonding session and we wonder where's Kartik Aaryan?

Directed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release next year in 2020.

