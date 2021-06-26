Janhvi Kapoor goes on to thank 'great brother' Arjun Kapoor for THIS on his birthday; Khushi shares cute wish

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt wish for brother Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday. Khushi Kapoor went the throwback way to drop an endearing photo with him on social media.

Wishes continue to pour in for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor on his 36th birthday on social media and the latest ones to come in are from and Janhvi Kapoor. Both sisters have gone on to share adorable posts on social media for their 'great brother' Arjun and wished him on his special day. While Khushi chose to go the throwback way to wish Arjun, Janhvi had a more emotional yet fun wish for her 'brother'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a throwback photo in which she is seen hugging Arjun in an ethnic avatar. With the adorable throwback photo, Janhvi thanked Arjun for several things including reality checks, food posts and more. She wrote, "@arjunkapoor it's ur birthday!!! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts. Love u and ennnnjjjjoy." Khushi, on the other hand, kept her wish simple yet cute as she shared a throwback photo with Arjun. She wrote, "HBD to u (angel baby emoji) @arjunkapoor."

Take a look:

Khushi and Janhvi penned a lovely wish for Arjun on Saturday afternoon. Last night, Khushi and Janhvi both joined in to party with Anshula, Arjun till late at night. Other stars from Bollywood like , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Deverakonda also joined in to celebrate Arjun's 36th birthday at a hotel in Mumbai. The photos of the stars leaving late at night have been going viral on social media.

