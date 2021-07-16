Is Janhvi Kapoor going to star in Kayoze Irani’s next venture for Dharma Productions? Find out

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi and she will be starring in Dostana 2 for Dharma Productions.

Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani has been associated with Dharma Productions for a long time. He made his film debut as an actor in ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 which was directed by . Since then he has been an assistant director in several Dharma films and lately directed a segment in the OTT anthology titled ‘Ajeeb Dastaans’ produced by Karan Johar. The film starring Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul received mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audiences. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kayoze will be directing his first full-fledged feature film with Dharma soon.

According to the report, Janhvi Kapoor has been rumored to star in the project. A source informed Bollywood Hungama in regards to the project and said, “Janhvi Kapoor has been locked to play the main female lead. Janhvi and Dharma were supposed to do two films - Dostana 2 and Mr. Lele but both of them got stuck and are delayed. While Dostana 2 is undergoing a massive cast change after Dharma decided to replace Kartik Aaryan from the project, it was due to Kartik's constant date clashes that Janhvi had to let go off Mr. Lele as well. So, Karan decided to give Janhvi Kayoze's film instead. It's a very strong, emotional rom-com."

Bollywood Hungama reported that another insider spoke about the development of the film in terms of Janhvi’s potential co-star and said, “It could be any of Kayoze's SOTY co-stars or , while many feel that it would be the latter this time." Janhvi has finished shooting for a forthcoming venture titled ‘Good Luck Jerry’ produced by Aanand Rai.

