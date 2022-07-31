Janhvi Kapoor on GoodLuck Jerry's comparisons with Kolamaavu Kokila; Reveals why she chose to do the film

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, which is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The film also starred Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Now, in the latest interview, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress opened up on GoodLuck Jerry being compared to Kolamaavu Kokila.

Talking to India Today, Janhvi talked about the pros and cons of starring in a popular Hindi remake. She said: "Pro is definitely that you know this film has worked. It has connected with people, so that security is there. The cons, I think is that a large number of audiences must have seen the film in that content and there will be comparisons, but I think that our intention with the film is to do a take on it because it's a fun story. It's a fun world and this is our take on it. If that story happened in a completely different environment, not in South India, in North India, then what would it be like?"

Further, Janhvi also talked about why she chose to be a part of GoodLuck Jerry, she added that she loved Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and she thought it was a fun film. "I thought that Sidharth (Sengupta) my director's take on Kolamavu Kokila was so different and so exciting. I think that's exactly what I wanted to do at that point," said the Dhadak actress. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen next in Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Helen, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

