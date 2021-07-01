Janhvi Kapoor is a gorgeous 'wildflower' in THESE photos with friends by the beach, sunshine & hills

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has given fans a perfect throwback Thursday treat as she has shared several photos from her trip with friends to the land of beach and sunshine.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is surely living it up in Mumbai amid the ongoing pandemic. However, it seems that her mind is still on a vacay with her pals Sharan Sharma and Tanisha Santoshi as she shared memories from their trip on social media on Thursday. The gorgeous star treated fans with unseen glimpses from her vacation with Sharan and Tanisha to the tropical paradise by the sea and left everyone in awe. From enjoying the sunset to playing on the beach, each photo captures the 'wild' side of Janhvi's life.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Janhvi shared the photos that featured her, her best friend Tanisha and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. In one of the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white crop top with shorts as she smiles and soaks in the sun. In another photo, she is seen posing in the pool while Tanish and Sharan can be seen sitting by her side. In another photo, the actress is seen lying on the green grass and enjoying the wilderness. Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned them as, "wildflower wildfire."

Previously, Janhvi had shared a glimpse from her vacay in the form of a photo where she was seen taking a dip in the sea in a bikini. The gorgeous star had set the internet ablaze with her stunning photo from her vacay. She also shared a beautiful photo while enjoying the sunset from a cliff by the sea on the occasion of Earth Day. Over the past few weeks, after dropping the glimpses, finally the Roohi star has shared the photo album with her fans and left them in complete awe of her pretty avatar.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been shot in Punjab and is produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi has Dostana 2 with .

