Janhvi Kapoor grooving to Zingaat in white saree at Kunal-Arpita’s pre-wedding bash is too hot to handle

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot. As their wedding festivities have already begun, we saw Bollywood celebrities coming together to be a part of their special occasions. Last night was their pre-wedding bash and a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others graced the event. A lot of pictures and videos from the bash are doing the rounds on social media but the one video that has caught our attention is Janhvi Kapoor grooving to her film Dhadak’s song Zingaat.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a stylish white sequin saree. She paired the saree with a matching sultry bralette blouse with a plunging neckline that added an oomph quotient to her look. The diva rounded off the look with open tresses. Her friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories to share a video wherein we can see the GoodLuck Jerry actress dancing her heart out on her debut film Dhadak’s song Zingaat. It is evident that she is having a blast with her friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. Janhvi's performance was much lauded in the film. From her acting to dialogue delivery, fans loved every bit of her performance. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

